Scarlett Moffatt Denies Knowingly Taking Diet Pills To Lose Weight For Fitness DVD

Scarlett Moffatt has responded to claims she took diet pills to help her lose weight for her fitness DVD.
In 2016, Scarlett unveiled ‘Scarlett’s SuperSlim Me Plan’, a work-out DVD which she said at the time had helped her lose more than three stone.
However, earlier this month Scarlett faced controversy when it was revealed she’d also attended a Swiss boot camp and put on an extreme diet to help her lose weight for the DVD, with The Sun now claiming she was “forced” to take diet pills during this time.
In response to The Sun’s latest accusations, a spokesperson for Scarlett told the newspaper: “Scarlett never knowingly took diet pills.”
HuffPost UK has reached out to representatives for Scarlett Moffatt for further comment, and is awaiting a response.
Earlier this month, Scarlett revealed in an interview with her sister that the three-stone weight loss had made her feel “miserable”.
The former-‘Gogglebox’-star-turned-TV-personality said: “When I first came out of the [‘I’m A Celebrity’] jungle I went through a stage where I felt like I had to try and look a certain way.
“I wanted to try and get out of the stereotypical Geordie girl. I stopped wearing fake tan and wore WAG dresses.
“But I was really miserable. I like being orange and having eyelashes that go up to my forehead.”
After leaving ‘Gogglebox’ behind, Scarlett won herself a legion of new fans when she appeared on ‘I’m A Celebrity’, eventually being crowned Queen of the Jungle.
Since then, she’s had a number of high-profile presenting gigs, including backstage coverage of the National Television Awards and her current stint on ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’.