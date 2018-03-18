Scarlett Moffatt Denies Knowingly Taking Diet Pills To Lose Weight For Fitness DVD

Scarlett Moffatt has responded to claims she took diet pills to help her lose weight for her fitness DVD.

In 2016, Scarlett unveiled ‘Scarlett’s SuperSlim Me Plan’, a work-out DVD which she said at the time had helped her lose more than three stone.

However, earlier this month Scarlett faced controversy when it was revealed she’d also attended a Swiss boot camp and put on an extreme diet to help her lose weight for the DVD, with The Sun now claiming she was “forced” to take diet pills during this time.