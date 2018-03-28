Scarlett Moffatt Hits Back At Media’s Fascination With Her ‘Changing Face’

Scarlett Moffatt has shut down surgery claims after another article was published about her “changing face”. The former ‘Gogglebox’ star was the subject of a Now magazine cover this week, which carried the cover line “Scarlett: A Brand New Face! Surgeons Warn She’s Going Too Far”.

The article spoke to a surgeon who rattled off a list of procedures he believed Scarlett may have undergone. However, she has now hit back at these claims in an Instagram post, urging other women to value more than just what they look like. “This is me age 6,” she wrote, alongside a photo from her childhood. “I have the same button nose, chubby cheeks & monobrow that I do now (just now highlighter and contouring exists ha).”

She continued: “I also have the same attitude in that life is measured by how many times I laugh a day and how much love I have in my heart because that’s all that truly matters! “Ladies, women, girls... despite what most media thrusts upon you ... we are more than an aesthetic shell. I like to stay positive & focus on my fellow females achievements... as woman we are more than our looks, weight, clothes, our partner!! “Stay strong & let’s not let this 2018 social conformity of behaving a certain way bring us down!! In the words of Little Mix’s Jade: ‘we can wear what we want & twerk if we want’,” she added. In 2016, Scarlett revealed she had used lip fillers before admitting it was “addictive”, but last year she denied claims she was overdoing them, saying on Instagram: “I’m not having fillers every week like people are saying. It’s literally all about lip liner and matte lipstick.”

She also had veneers fitted last year after a childhood accident left her with a “black smile”. In an emotional video she posted on Instagram, she said: “As some of you know when I was 11 I lost my front two teeth and the nerve went in the right tooth which was black for most of my teenage years until I was 21. “I’ve never felt confident to smile, even when I got my crowns when I was 21 for my birthday, I still put my hand over my mouth. “Thanks so much to Dr Illaty because for the first time in 16 years I can smile and be confident. I’m going to be grinning like a Cheshire cat everywhere.”