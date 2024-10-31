Scissor Sisters Just Confirmed The Comeback News Fans Have Been Waiting Over A Decade For

Scissor Sisters musicians Babydaddy, Jake Shears and Del Marquis KEVIN TACHMAN

More than a decade after going on indefinite hiatus, Scissor Sisters have confirmed they’re heading back on tour together.

Fans first began speculating the chart-topping group could be back together when their logo was spotted outside of several iconic UK venues earlier this week.

On the side of the Co-op Live in Manchester. Are the Scissor Sisters coming back? 👀 pic.twitter.com/8cOGKYKo9M — Dan (@dnrhds) October 29, 2024

On Thursday morning, Jake Shears, Babydaddy and Del Marquis confirmed the news that they’d be heading out on an arena tour across the UK and Ireland in 2025.

However, they’ll be doing it as a three-piece, as co-vocalist Ana Matronic has chosen not to take part due to existing commitments.

Lead singer Jake said: “It’s the 20th anniversary of our debut album, so it really feels like the right time to revisit all the intense excitement of that moment.

“I think the impetus for this reunion was really a YouTube screening of Scissor Sisters: Live at The O2 that happened during lockdown. I don’t think I’d seen that show since it was filmed in 2007, but we were all kind of surprised by how great it was. And chatting with fans during the screening really brought back what a special moment it was for all of us.”

Scissor Sisters’ reunion tour will begin on Friday 16 May in Nottingham, before hitting up Glasgow, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Manchester and London in the following week.

It will then conclude with a series of shows in Leeds, Birmingham, Belfast and Dublin.

A pre-sale is due to begin at 9am on Wednesday 6 November, before the rest of the tickets are released at the same time on Friday 8 November, on the group’s official website.

Scissor Sisters burst onto the scene with their debut album in 2004, spawning hit singles like Take Your Mama, Laura and their reimagined cover of Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb.

Scissor Sisters in 2012 via Associated Press

In the decade that followed they scored hits with songs like Fire With Fire, the Calvin Harris collaboration Only The Horses and their chart-topping hit I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’.

During their time together they were nominated for six Brit Awards, winning three in total.