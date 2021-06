Scooter Braun Says He Regrets Taylor Swift Feud: 'It Makes Me Sad'

Getty Images Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift

“All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual,” said the executive, who counts Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato among his clients. “I don’t know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalog back and went under NDA, but her team refused. It all seems very unfortunate. “Open communication is important and can lead to understanding,” he continued. “She and I only met briefly three or four times in the past, and all our interactions were really friendly and kind.”