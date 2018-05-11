Frightened Rabbit have expressed their “overwhelming sadness” following the death of frontman Scott Hutchison. On Friday (11 May), Scottish police confirmed that Scott had been found dead at the age of 36, having been reported missing earlier in the week. His bandmates have now posted an emotional statement on the group’s official Twitter page, paying tribute to their late singer and thanking fans for their helpful messages of support.

Joe Papeo/REX/Shutterstock ﻿Frightened Rabbit performing in 2016

Their statement read: “There are no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that comes with the death of our beloved Scott but to know he is no longer suffering brings us some comfort. “Reading messages of support and hope from those he has helped through his art has helped immensely and we encourage you to continue doing this. He will be missed by all of us and his absence will always be felt, but he leaves a legacy of hope, kindness and colour that will forever be remembered and shared.”

When news of Scott’s death was first confirmed, his family shared their own emotional post, reflecting on his life and discussing his issues relating to his mental health.

Roberto Ricciuti via Getty Images Scott Hutchison

Scott formed Frightened Rabbit in 2003, after initially planning to start it as a solo project. His brother, Grant, joined on drums a year later, and they were soon joined by Billy Kennedy. Over the years their popularity has continued to grow and their 2016 album, ‘Painting Of A Panic Attack’, entered the UK chart at number 14. Earlier this year, they completed a tour to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough album, ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’, and Hutchison previously said he hoped the band would complete their next release by the end of 2018.

Useful websites and helplines: Mind , open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393

, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)

offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.) The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@themix.org.uk