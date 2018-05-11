Scottish police have confirmed that they have found a body in their search for missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison.
The discovery of the body was made on Thursday evening (10 May) at Port Edgar, with formal identification yet to be carried out. Scott’s family have been informed.
Scott had last been seen in CCTV footage captured in the early hours of Wednesday morning, at the Dakota Hotel in nearby South Queensbury.
The 36-year-old singer was reported as missing earlier this week, with friends and family expressing concern over a series of emotional tweets Scott had posted shortly before his disappearance.
Urging anyone with information about his disappearance to come forward, his bandmates said on the group’s social media pages shortly afterwards: “We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now.”
Scott formed Frightened Rabbit in 2003, after initially planning to start it as a solo project.
His brother, Grant, joined on drums a year later, and they were soon joined by Billy Kennedy. Over the years their popularity has continued to grow and their 2016 album, ‘Painting Of A Panic Attack’, entered the UK chart at number 14.
Earlier this year, they completed a tour to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough album, ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’, with Scott previously teasing he hoped the band would have completed their next release by the end of 2018.