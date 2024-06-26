Scott Patterson Shares Gilmore Girls Shocker He Still Can't Get Over

Scott Patterson in 2016 Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

On Thursday, Lauren shared an Instagram post with a throwback photo of herself and fellow actor Scott Patterson on the cover of TV Guide from back in the day.

Advertisement

Luke played Lorelai Gilmore and Scott played Luke, her love interest, on the beloved series Gilmore Girls, and the magazine indicated that a big twist was about to happen on an upcoming episode of the cozy comedy.

“Gilmore Girls Shocker!” the cover read. “Lorelai’s life will be turned upside down!”

Since the main series wrapped in 2007, Lauren admitted she was having a hard time recalling what incident the magazine was referencing.

“Friends, help – what was the shocker?” she wrote in a caption.

Gilmore Girls fans soon flooded the post’s comments section with their guesses.

“LORELAI FINDING OUT ABOUT APRIL,” one person wrote, referring to Luke discovering in season six that he had a daughter with a prior girlfriend, which eventually led to Luke and Lorelai breaking up.

Advertisement

“Luke only had decaf,” cracked another commenter, in reference to Lorelai getting her caffeine fix at Luke’s diner.

“It was Kirk’s independent film,” a third person joked, referring to a bizarre movie that the town weirdo screened for other residents of Stars Hollow — the fictional Connecticut community where the show took place.

But Scott himself soon entered the comments section to leave a Luke-type message that’s as sweet and bitter as drip coffee with a huge heap of sugar.

He wrote: “The shocker was, and remains, the bizarre reality that you not only didn’t win an Emmy, but you didn’t win multiple Emmy’s for your portrayal of Lorelai Gilmore.... also a shocker that TV Guide sold for $2.49.”

Lauren was never nominated for an Emmy Award for her role on Gilmore Girls, but she did receive nods from the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, among others.

Advertisement

Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson appear as Lorelai Gilmore and Luke Danes in Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life. Saeed Adyani/Netflix

And although Scott was never nominated for playing Luke, he seems to still have a fondness for all the zany characters on the series.

In January, Elite Daily asked him what he believed all the Stars Hollow folks would be up to today, and he was happy to share his thoughts — especially when it came to the state of Luke and Lorelai’s relationship.

The fictional couple had finally tied the knot at the end of the 2016 Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, when Lorelai was in her late 40s.

The two have “a couple of kids now,” Scott told Elite Daily. “That’s the big surprise.”