As A Disabled Mum, Social Media Is My Main Contact With The Outside World - But I Still Need To Learn When To Put Away My Phone

In HuffPost UK’s 28-day scroll-free challenge, we’ll be trying to find a better balance with social media. Coinciding with the Royal Society For Public Health’s Scroll Free September campaign, we’ll be publishing experiences, tips and motivation. Sign up for our daily email featuring tips and motivation – you can start the challenge at any point in the month.

Like most people, social media has become a huge part of my life. It started as updates here and there, funny anecdotes about my children and the odd picture of our family life.

As social media became more ingrained in our daily lives, I found myself completely consumed by it. What began back in 2007 with the odd status update each week, has now become several updates a day. Every move we make is captured on my phone and posted to Instagram.

I am disabled and mainly housebound. Social media is my main contact with the outside world. On the one hand I can chat to friends online, feel part of the outside world and see what everyone is up to. On the negative side, it highlights the life I’m missing out on. It often makes me feel inadequate as a parent, that I’m not able to do as much with my family as I see other parents doing.

Following the loss of my son to meningitis in 2010, I started blogging and created a huge social media campaign. Celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Harry Styles and Lord Sugar were tweeting my blog. It was an insane time with hundreds of celebrities getting involved and I quickly became obsessed.

I would tweet night and day, desperately trying to get people with the most followers to retweet me. It was for the right reasons, the campaign was a huge success, but it proves how easy it is to get sucked into the social media bubble.

I now write a personal blog and have private and public Facebook and Instagram accounts and Twitter. As I’m home alone most of the time, I can easily spend most of the day keeping these updated. The problem is when my family come home, I struggle to put my phone down.