We've Got Good News And Bad News For Fans Awaiting Season 2 Of Day Of The Jackal

Eddie Redmayne in Day of the Jackal Sky TV

With season 1 of Day of the Jackal having come to a seriously dramatic end last night, we’re already desperate to know if we’ll get a season season of Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch’s assassin thriller remake.

The show has become one of the biggest TV series of the year, with it having bagged Golden Globe nominations earlier this week – one for Best Television Series (Drama) and Best Actor (Drama) for Eddie’s role as Jackal.

Advertisement

Day of The Jackal is the second time Frederick Forsyth’s The Day of the Jackal novel has been adapted, the first being a 1973 film starring Edward Fox – although there are a LOT of differences between the two, as Eddie and Lashana explained to HuffPost UK.

Now, the 2024 series has even earned the title of the biggest Sky Original of all time in the UK – so it’s unsurprising that we’re all begging for a second season.

Advertisement

Well, in good news, although season one has only just finished, Variety reported in November that Day of the Jackal had been renewed for a second season.

However, before you get too excited, no release date has been announced.

Given the ending of season one (spoilers ahead), it’s likely that Eddie will likely be returning as the titular Jackal but it’s not yet clear who else from season one will be back in season two.

Although there’s no synopsis for a second season of the hit show as of yet, there are clues as to what we could expect.

Advertisement

Last night’s explosive finale saw Jackal come out on top in his game of cat and mouse with MI6 agent Bianca (played by Lashana), who met a brutal end.

The series ended with Jackal determined to track down his wife, who had attempted to flee her killer husband after he had revealed his true identity to her.

Will season two see Jackal try and track her down? We’ll just have to wait and see...

Day of the Jackal is streaming now on Sky and NOW.