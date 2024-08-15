The Secret Extra Step Chefs Take For The Crispiest Bacon

LauriPatterson via Getty Images

The more I learn about pro-level cooking, the more I realise how much I’ve been messing it up at home.

For instance, I had no idea water isn’t the best liquid to boil spuds for mash in. And I didn’t know the secret extra step some Italians take before adding sauce to their pasta, either.

And now, it turns out I’ve been led astray by bacon gurus, too.

I love shatteringly crisp, American diner-style bacon ― especially on pancakes, in BLTs, and over waffles. But having read Joe’s Bakery’s advice to Bon Appétit, it seems I’ve been missing a crucial move.

How do you get crispier bacon?

Part of it starts in the shop ― streaky bacon gets crispier due to its higher fat content.

But beyond that, the bakery’s co-owner’s grandfather swore by coating the strips in flour and then chilling them overnight before placing them on the griddle.

Of course, most of us don’t have one of those at home, but an oven will do the trick too ― you should lay the bacon on baking paper the night before, so you can just bake it on that in the morning.

The bakery isn’t the only fan of the method. A viral TikTok from @thechoppedcouple showing the same trick did the rounds last year, converting hundreds of starch sceptics.

It works because flour dries the outside of food somewhat and protects the inside from extreme heat.

That means more tender meat and a crispier skin (I’m not drooling, you are).

Let’s just say the method has fans

, a commenter said, “I will roux the day I learned this hack.”

Another wrote that they use two parts brown sugar to one part flour for their method ― it makes the bacon caramelise in the oven, developing that deep molasses tang that goes so well with salty pork.

Others say they’ve used their air fryer instead of the oven (it takes them about 15-20 minutes) and have loved the results.