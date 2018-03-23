Secrets Of An Executive Assistant: 'Know How To Say No'

To be top-notch at the job you need to be a great multi-tasker and super organised. But there’s so much more to it. Becky Currie, 36, from North London, has been an executive assistant for 12 years and feels that people aren’t always aware what her job involves. We asked her for the five secrets of her job.

1. Think As Your Boss Does

Pre-empting outcomes and by knowing your boss well is part of your day-to-day role as an assistant. Currie says getting to know your boss’ thoughts, feelings and generally trying to think as they would is a good skill to learn.

“Of course, it’s not always that straightforward but I always like to give it a good shot,” she says. “Gaining trust is imperative as at times you’ll see and hear things that others won’t.” Being an assistant means you have to show integrity and willingness and take on any tasks asked of you - taking decisions on everything from knowing their favourite eateries to remembering their partner’s favourite choice of flower.

2. Be Organised

“Being organised is an absolute necessity,” says Currie. “Ensuring [your boss] has work-life balance and that every meeting, whether urgent or not, is in that diary. Most assistants will juggle numerous diaries and will colour code. I like everything neat and in one colour which is why I work on two screens at a time as it helps me multitask.”

Ensuring you have a to-do list system that suits you is also important. Currie isn’t a huge fan of paperwork, so she uses electronic post-it notes, “It means you never lose them and you don’t spend ages deciphering what on earth that word was you scribbled down 15 minutes earlier.”

3. Be Able To Say No

Something Currie has had to learn through her career is saying no, despite admitting she is quite soft-natured. “You have to toughen up and not worry so much what people think of you,” she says. “You do become rather protective of your boss so if someone’s actions may offend or annoy them then I’ll intervene. As the saying goes, you do have to be their eyes and ears and allow yourself to be vocal when someone is pushing their luck.”

4. Keep On Top Of Things, Even When Your Boss Isn’t

“This is a controversial one as I know it is not always possible, but for me, keeping emails on helps keep me in control and ahead of the game,” says Currie. Even when she is on holiday or out with friends, Currie will always check her emails and acknowledge urgent ones whether she can or cannot resolve them there and then.

“I’d much rather be in the know than come back to the office having to traipse through hundreds of emails and try to piece together what’s been going on,” she adds.

5. Play Nicely With Other Assistants

Working as an EA for a high-level manager is likely to mean you’ll be liaising with other EAs of senior professionals in the same company. Currie’s best piece of advice? Play nice. “Not only can they reshuffle diaries, and slot in last minute meetings for you, they also act as an excellent tracker for when your boss takes a wander and you don’t know where they are but you have 10 seconds before the next meeting starts,” she says. “We all work as a team in the office and always have each others backs. Keep them close, be nice, they are worth their weight in gold and they are also good for the odd natter and cup of tea.”