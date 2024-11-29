See The First Images Of Notre Dame Cathedral's Restored Interior, 5 Years After Devastating Fire

Five years after a fire tore through Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, the results of intensive and painstaking renovation work on the building were revealed ahead of its reopening on 8 December.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, toured the site, with video of their visit broadcast live. “This is overwhelming,” he said as he viewed the glistening, cleaned white stones, Reuters reported.
About 1,300 workers waited outside the cathedral for Macron’s arrival, with some expressing relief that the project finished on schedule.
“It was an exceptional renovation project,” said stone carver Samir Abbas, 38.
France and the world watched in horror on April 15, 2019, as a fire that started in the roof space engulfed the structure in flames. Nearly 400 firefighters worked for nine hours to try to preserve the facade and works of art in the cathedral.
The cathedral will reopen to the public Dec. 8. Visitors will be able to make reservations via the cathedral’s website up to two days in advance, or there will be a queue for people without reservations.