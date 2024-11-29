NewsparisNotre Dame

See The First Images Of Notre Dame Cathedral's Restored Interior, 5 Years After Devastating Fire

"This is overwhelming," French President Emmanuel Macron said as he toured the site and viewed the glistening, cleaned white stones.
The nave of Notre Dame Cathedral is seen while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the building Friday in Paris.
Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP

Five years after a fire tore through Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, the results of intensive and painstaking renovation work on the building were revealed ahead of its reopening on 8 December.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, toured the site, with video of their visit broadcast live. “This is overwhelming,” he said as he viewed the glistening, cleaned white stones, Reuters reported.

The altar, designed by French artist and designer Guillaume Bardet, is seen in the heart of Notre Dame Cathedral.
Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP

About 1,300 workers waited outside the cathedral for Macron’s arrival, with some expressing relief that the project finished on schedule.

“It was an exceptional renovation project,” said stone carver Samir Abbas, 38.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, visit the restored interiors of the cathedral.
Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP

France and the world watched in horror on April 15, 2019, as a fire that started in the roof space engulfed the structure in flames. Nearly 400 firefighters worked for nine hours to try to preserve the facade and works of art in the cathedral.

A picture taken on April 16, 2019, shows an interior view of the cathedral after a fire devastated the building.
AFP via Getty Images
Flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame Cathedral as it burns on April 15, 2019 in Paris.
AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File

The cathedral will reopen to the public Dec. 8. Visitors will be able to make reservations via the cathedral’s website up to two days in advance, or there will be a queue for people without reservations.

Notre Dame Cathedral is set to reopen in early December, with a weekend of ceremonies on Dec. 7 and 8.
STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN via Getty Images
Macron; his wife, Brigitte; French Minister of Culture and Heritage Rachida Dati; and Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich visit Notre Dame on Friday.
CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON via Getty Images
Some 250 companies and hundreds of experts were mobilized for the five-year restoration costing hundreds of millions of euros.
STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN via Getty Images
