Selena Gomez Reveals How Her Mental Health Diagnosis Changed Her Life

Selena Gomez at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 Toni Anne Barson via Getty Images

Selena Gomez has opened up about how a mental health diagnosis changed her life.

The Look At Her Now singer, who shared in April 2020 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, told Good Morning Britain on Monday that it was “really freeing to have the information”.

“It made me really happy because I started to have a relationship with myself, and I think that’s the best part,” Selena said, adding that she’s “the happiest I’ve ever been”.

The Only Murders In The Building star first publicly disclosed her diagnosis during an appearance on fellow Disney alum Miley Cyrus’ Instagram Live talk show, Bright Minded, at the beginning of the pandemic.

“After years of going through a lot of different things, I realised that I was bipolar and so when I go to know more information, it actually helps me,” the actor told Miley at the time.

“It doesn’t scare me once I know it. I think people get scared of that, right?”

Selena in 2020 Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images

In the same chat, Selena said wanting to seek professional medical help reminded her of how her mother helped her get over a big fear when she was younger.

“When I finally said what I was gonna say, I wanted to know everything about it and it took the fear away,” she recalled.

“When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms, and my mum bought me all these different books on thunderstorms, [saying], ‘The more that you educate yourself on this, the more that you’re not gonna be afraid.’ And it completely worked.”

And while learning more about her diagnosis has helped improve the star’s emotional well-being, one major lifestyle change has also made a difference: staying offline.

“I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years,” Selena said on Good Morning America. “It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal.”

Help and support: