Selena Gomez Says She's Not Able To Carry Children Of Her Own Due To Health Issues

Selena Gomez via Associated Press

Selena Gomez has disclosed that she is unable to carry children due to previous medical issues.

During a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair magazine, the Only Murders In The Building star explained: “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children.

“I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Sharing her hopes to become a mother in the future, Selena continued: “It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that.

“I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be mums. I’m one of those people.”

The Good For You singer added: “I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care.”

“It’ll be mine,” she insisted. “It’ll be my baby.”

Selena has spoken about her different health issues throughout her time in the spotlight.

Back in 2015, she shared that she had been diagnosed with lupus, for which she underwent chemotherapy treatment.

Two years later, she received a kidney transplant thanks to her friend and fellow performer Francia Raisa. Francia told W magazine: “A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, ‘I’m really scared.’ My kidney was very active, and when she turned, she broke an artery.

“They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place. She could have died.”