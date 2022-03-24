Sergei Lavrov's Stepdaughter Among Latest Wave Of Russians Sanctioned By UK

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV via Getty Images

The stepdaughter of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has been sanctioned by the UK government.

Polina Kovaleva is one of 65 more individuals and companies to be targeted over the war in Ukraine.

She reportedly owns a £4m home in London and regularly posts pictures on Instagram of herself out and about in the capital.

Galina Danilchenko, who was installed by Russia as the ‘mayor’ of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol after last month’s invasion has also been sanctioned.

Among the companies which have also been targeted in the latest round of UK sanctions are Russian Railways the defence company Kronshtadt and the Wagner Group.

Six more banks are also sanctioned, including Alfa Bank whose co-founders include previously sanctioned oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.

The measures mean more than 1,000 individuals and businesses with links to Vladimir Putin’s regime have now been sanctioned by the UK government.

It means that, in effect, all of their assets are frozen and UK businesses are prohibited from having any dealings with them.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss said: “These oligarchs, businesses and hired thugs are complicit in the murder of innocent civilians and it is right that they pay the price.