Former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia may have been exposed to a deadly nerve agent through his car’s ventilation system, US media has reported.

The pair are still fighting for their lives after being exposed to Novichok in Salisbury two weeks ago.

ABC News is reporting that intelligence officials said the nature of the substance, described as “dusty”, is now clear.

The US news outlet said UK officials now have a clearer picture of how the attack was carried out and that the Skripals may have been exposed to the substance through his BMW’s ventilation system.

The development comes as counter-terrorism police renewed their appeal for sightings of Skripal’s burgundy BMW 320D saloon car, registration HD09 WAO, in Salisbury on the morning of Sunday March 4.