The Important Reason You Need To Copy Your Baby

A video of a baby interacting with their dad is melting hearts across the internet – and while it’s certainly got the cuteness factor, there’s also a very important lesson behind the video which an early years expert has shared.

The expert suggested this interaction helps “light up” a baby’s brain. He calls it “serve and return” – yes, like in a tennis match.

“Serve and return entails back and forth interaction during which adult and child trade conversational (and other expressive) turns,” Wuori explained.

The video shows the baby sticking her tongue out – which the early years expert described as a “serve”. The dad then “returns” by copying the expression, but also “extending her cues and vocalisations”.

“As the two participate in this mutual exchange, neural connections are strengthened that support the development of baby’s communication and social skills,” said Wuori.

According to Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child, these ‘serve and return’ interactions shape brain architecture, help build relationships, and their absence “is a serious threat to a child’s development and well-being”.

This is why Wuori’s message was ultimately for parents to do as much interacting, face-to-face, with their baby and child as possible, which means being mindful of screen time and other distractions.

And no, this doesn’t mean watching them like a hawk 24/7, but rather taking time out to really connect with them, with zero distractions, throughout the day.

With babies, some examples of “serve and return” interactions might include:

If your baby smiles and you smile back at them

If they make a sound and you mimic the sound

If they look at something and you explain what it is.

Experts at Harvard recommend a few ways you can develop your ‘serve and return’ relationship with toddlers and young children, too:

If your child points at something, or seems interested in something, pay attention to what they’re focused on. This will help you learn more about your child’s abilities, interests and needs.

Offer children comfort with a hug and gentle words, help them, play with them, or acknowledge them. So, for instance, you could make a sound or facial expression, or nod, to let a child know you’re noticing the same thing.

Help name what your child is seeing, doing or feeling to help them learn to talk and understand words.

Take turns with them while playing or drawing, as this helps them learn self-control and how to play with others.