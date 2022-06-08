And Just Like That Producer Reveals Where Things Stand With Samantha In Season 2

The Sex And The City cast New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock /HBO Mxa

And with Carrie and Samantha seemingly burying the hatchet (on-screen, of course, what with Samantha now “living in London”) in the season one finale, you’d be forgiven for thinking the show would be ready to move on for good when the second series begins, right?

Well, apparently not.

In a new interview with Variety, creator Michael Patrick King was asked whether Carrie and Samantha would still be “texting” one another in the new batch of episodes, to which he gave an emphatic “yes!”.

Michael Patrick King KENA BETANCUR via Getty Images

He also elaborated on what he thinks went down between the two old pals during their meet-up.

“Every single one of the writers has a different version of what happened during that conversation,” the producer said.

“I think there was some Champagne. I think there was a grown-up back and forth, and a love affair that they realised that something’s more important than being afraid to heal.

“I’m sure they had a great night. To me, they had a great night and things became resolved. Once Carrie let go of an old, old love, one of her current loves came back in.”

Last week saw Michael Patrick also reveal he’d be doubling down on another of AJLT’s most divisive elements – the character of Che Diaz.

Sara Ramírez played Che Diaz in season one of And Just Like That... KENA BETANCUR via Getty Images

Describing Che as one of his “burning passions” in the upcoming season, he added: “I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn’t see, for whatever reason – because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really.”

However, it sounds like fans are in for a bit of a wait before the new episodes start streaming.