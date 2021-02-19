Sex And The City Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts Over Reports Of Another Key Absence In New Series

Sex And The City fans have already been dealt the blow that Kim Cattrall will not be returning for the forthcoming reboot, but it looks like there’ll be another key absence too.
On Friday, Page Six reported that Chris Noth – best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw’s partner, Mr Big – will not be appearing in the new series And Just Like That…, which is set to begin filming later this year.
Chris played Mr Big in all six series of Sex And The City, and later returned for the two spin-off films, which saw Carrie married to his character after one of the most famous on-off romances in TV history.
However, it’s now been reported that he won’t be back for the reboot, and fans don’t really know how to feel about it...
A third Sex And The City film was previously rumoured to be in the works, with reports in 2018 suggesting the latest instalment would have seen Mr Big dying “relatively early” in the movie following a heart attack.
“There’s no way he was dying, that was all a lie,” Chris Noth later told The Sun.
There’s also something of a question mark over the return of David Eigenberg, who played Miranda’s husband Steve in Sex And The City.
Page Six reported: “We’re also told that David Eigenberg, who played Miranda Hobbes’s love interest, Steve Brady, won’t be returning either but a rep told Page Six on Thursday that the actor is in negotiations to appear in the series.”
David recently told Entertainment Weekly: “We’ll see what happens with [And Just Like That…]. I’ got to check in with some people about it and we’ll see what happens. I don’t have any answers on that.
“You know, my time there was a beautiful time and I’m very lucky to have been a part of that and we’ll just have to see what happens.”