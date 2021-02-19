Sex And The City Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts Over Reports Of Another Key Absence In New Series

Sex And The City fans have already been dealt the blow that Kim Cattrall will not be returning for the forthcoming reboot, but it looks like there’ll be another key absence too. On Friday, Page Six reported that Chris Noth – best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw’s partner, Mr Big – will not be appearing in the new series And Just Like That…, which is set to begin filming later this year. Chris played Mr Big in all six series of Sex And The City, and later returned for the two spin-off films, which saw Carrie married to his character after one of the most famous on-off romances in TV history.

Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic Chris Noth on the set of Sex And The City with Sarah Jessica Parker

However, it’s now been reported that he won’t be back for the reboot, and fans don’t really know how to feel about it...

No Samantha and no Big??? pic.twitter.com/9lxx9b9WVS — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 19, 2021

No even watching 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/yfx564y6gf — LISA MORTON 😘 (@lisawelsh12) February 19, 2021

Absolutely devastated by the news that Chris Noth (Mr. Big) will not be appearing in the #SATC reboot. — Adeline Kelley (@adelinekelley) February 19, 2021

No, I will not be watching. No other questions at this time. — Adeline Kelley (@adelinekelley) February 19, 2021

Mr. Big and Steve will also not be returning for the Sex and the City reboot. Wtf is this reboot even going to be? pic.twitter.com/Cxvq18cf8R — Tranna Wintour (@TrannaWintour) February 19, 2021

They can keep this whole thing, it sounds stupid 😡 (I’ll probably still watch it) https://t.co/OdHNsEwnVJ — sarah (@paperflower622) February 19, 2021

There’s no reason to bring the show back if no ones coming back.🥴 https://t.co/UdyP9fUaxc — Jacqueline (@jacqueliiinecr) February 19, 2021

So, no Mr. Big or Samantha? Basically this is just another season of Divorce? https://t.co/2YvXBdt39Z — Rachel Kaye (@RKayeE) February 19, 2021

Ok so they're bringing back Sex and the City, but without Samantha, Steve or Mr. Big... pic.twitter.com/vX9y7Nrehc — Alison Louise 🐝 (@alisonlouise94) February 19, 2021

That’s bc Mr. Big’s character is 66 and he’s probably dating a 19 year old https://t.co/ORJ4gb6ewK — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) February 19, 2021

So it’s basically just “and the” at this point? https://t.co/2idEVqgria — AS IF 🇵🇷⚜️🇭🇳 (@PeroLikeAsIf) February 19, 2021

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Chris Noth pictured in 2018