The first official trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider has now gone live along with screenshots from the game itself.

If the trailer is anything to go by then Lara Croft is as lethal as ever but this time the Tomb Raider series is taking a very very dark turn.

While we still don’t know much about where the game will be set, the game’s developers have revealed that Lara will be tasked with preventing a ‘Mayan apocalypse’.