The first official trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider has now gone live along with screenshots from the game itself.
If the trailer is anything to go by then Lara Croft is as lethal as ever but this time the Tomb Raider series is taking a very very dark turn.
While we still don’t know much about where the game will be set, the game’s developers have revealed that Lara will be tasked with preventing a ‘Mayan apocalypse’.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be the third game in the rebooted series which sees a younger Lara travel around the world as she becomes the iconic ‘Tomb Raider’ that was portrayed in the original games back in the late 90s.
The new series has focused on a more realistic view of Lara, opting for a series of vast open-world within which she has to survive by crafting new weapons and equipment.
Whereas in the past Lara has often ended up being placed in vast wildernesses where she’ll have to fight alone, screenshots from the new game suggest she’ll be entering more populated areas including towns and perhaps even cities.
Thankfully you won’t have long to wait before you learn more as the game is set to come out on PS4 and Xbox One on the 14th September.