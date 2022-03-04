Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has died at the age of 52, his management has announced.

The former cricketer and commentator died in Thailand of a suspected heart attack in the early hours of Saturday morning (Australian Eastern Daylight Time), his team told the Australian outlet Fox Cricket.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,”

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Shane Warne pictured in 2021 Visionhaus via Getty Images

Shane, who began his professional cricket career in the early 90s, went on to be considered one of the greats of the sport, and is credited with “reviving the art of leg-spin”.

Over the course of his career, he set the record for most Test wickets taken by any bowler with 708, though this was later bested by fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in 2007.

At the 1999 cricket World Cup, Shane was the joint-leading wicket-taker as Australia won the tournament, and finished with 293 one-day dismissals in 194 matches.

He ended his international cricket career in 2007, before retiring from cricket completely in 2013, the same year he was inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Cricket Hall Of Fame.

Shane Warne and teammate Steve Waugh proudly display the World Cup trophy in 1999 Stuart Milligan via Getty Images

Following his retirement, he worked as a cricket commentator in both Australia and the UK, as well as briefly serving as a guest captain on the BBC panel show A Question Of Sport.

Shane was embroiled in several scandals during his time as a professional sportsman, including a one-year ban from organised cricket after he tested positive for banned diuretic.

Outside of the cricket world, he briefly presented his own chat show, Warnie, in his native Australia, and portrayed a Shane Warne impersonator in the cult sitcom Kath & Kim in 2007.

He also appeared on the Australian version of the reality show I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016.