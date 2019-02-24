RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela has discussed the importance of her appearance on this year’s Oscars red carpet. Shangela was a guest at the Academy Awards following her small role in A Star Is Born, which received multiple nominations, including a coveted Best Picture nod. Serving it on the red carpet in full drag, Shangela took a moment to speak about what it meant for her to be at the event.

Rick Rowell via Getty Images Shangela

“Honestly, I’m just so grateful to be here,” she told Variety. “And I think I might be one of the first, if not the first, drag queens, in drag, to ever walk down the red carpet at the Oscars. “And I hope that means something to somebody out there, because it means something to me.”

#AStarIsBorn actress Shangela on being one of the first drag queens in drag at the #Oscars: "I hope that means something to somebody out there" pic.twitter.com/hWnCRQoHqU — Variety (@Variety) February 24, 2019

When asked whether she had anything big planned to surprise fans during the ceremony, she joked: “You never know where I’ll pop up, I’m Shangela, OK?” At the Spirit Awards earlier in the week, Shangela made a hilarious appearance on stage, where she performed made-up songs based on the nominated films.