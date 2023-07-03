Shania Twain Falls Over Live On Stage But Styles It Out Like An Absolute Pro

Shania Twain pictured at another gig last month Jeff Hahne via Getty Images

Shania Twain took a tumble mid-performance at the weekend – but, of course, the That Don’t Impress Me Much hitmaker styled it out like a pro.

The Canadian singer-songwriter was performing in Chicago on Saturday night when she slipped and fell in front of the 28,000-strong audience.

Video footage filmed by a concert-goer (and published by TMZ) shows the music legend sporting a sparkly silver ensemble with matching sky-high boots as she made her way across the stage.

Unfortunately, midway through her 1997 hit Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You) at the Windy City’s Credit Union 1 Amphitheater, Shania lost her footing and skidded over.

Ever the professional, Shania wasn’t fazed by the incident – and didn’t miss a single note as she got back on her feet while laughing off the slip-up.

The legendary singer is currently on her mammoth 76-date Queen Of Me tour, which will arrive in the UK in September.

Shania burst onto the music scene with her self-titled debut album 30 years ago and while her popularity has never waned, the country legend has labelled her current era a “renaissance”.

Shania, who has sold over 100 million records worldwide, told People magazine: “To be experiencing [life] as a relevant artist still, that’s rewarding.

“I feel a renewed confidence. I don’t have anything to prove anymore, and I feel freedom in that.”

Her latest album, Queen Of Me, was released following a tumultuous period which saw Shania fear she would never sing again after surgery on her vocal chords.

Amid her health battles, Shania suffered another blow as her husband of 14 years, Mutt Lange, filed for divorce after an affair with her close friend.

