Shannen Doherty, Star Of Beverly Hills 90210 And Charmed, Dies Aged 53

Shannen Doherty pictured in 2019 Frank Micelotta/Fox/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Screen actor Shannen Doherty has died at the age of 53.

The US star – best known for her roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Charmed – died on Saturday, four years after disclosing that she’d been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Shannen’s publicist confirmed to People magazine on Sunday morning: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, 13 July, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Shannen began her career as a child actor in the early 1980s, before landing her breakout role as Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210.

Beverly Hills 90210 stars Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris and Shannen Doherty in 1990 Aaron Rapoport via Getty Images

In 1998, she landed her other most memorable part, as Prue Halliwell in the supernatural drama Charmed. After three years, she exited the show in 2001.

Shannen’s other most notable on-screen credits included the cult teen movie Heathers, the 80s comedy Girls Just Want To Have Fun and the thrillers Fortress and Darkness Of Man, the latter of which was released earlier this year.

She also reprised her role as Brenda Walsh in the spin-offs 90210 and BH90210.

Shannen Doherty (centre) with Charmed co-stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs Frank Ockenfels/Spelling/Kobal/Shutterstock

Shannen was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and announced two years later that she was in remission.

However, in 2020, she shared that the disease had returned, and her condition was said to be stage four

She said of her illness earlier this year: “Listen, I can die today, I can die in 20 years, I don’t know. I can die walking outside of my house … Or I can die of cancer.

