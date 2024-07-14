Shannen Doherty, Star Of Beverly Hills 90210 And Charmed, Dies Aged 53

Screen actor Shannen Doherty has died at the age of 53.
The US star – best known for her roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Charmed – died on Saturday, four years after disclosing that she’d been diagnosed with stage four cancer.
Shannen’s publicist confirmed to People magazine on Sunday morning: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, 13 July, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.
“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”
Shannen began her career as a child actor in the early 1980s, before landing her breakout role as Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210.
In 1998, she landed her other most memorable part, as Prue Halliwell in the supernatural drama Charmed. After three years, she exited the show in 2001.
Shannen’s other most notable on-screen credits included the cult teen movie Heathers, the 80s comedy Girls Just Want To Have Fun and the thrillers Fortress and Darkness Of Man, the latter of which was released earlier this year.
She also reprised her role as Brenda Walsh in the spin-offs 90210 and BH90210.
Shannen was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and announced two years later that she was in remission.
However, in 2020, she shared that the disease had returned, and her condition was said to be stage four
She said of her illness earlier this year: “Listen, I can die today, I can die in 20 years, I don’t know. I can die walking outside of my house … Or I can die of cancer.
“But all I can do is leave each day in as much as a positive manner with hope as I can and embrace it and feel like, ‘Wow, I get to wake up again today, what can I do?’”