Shannen Doherty Promised To 'Haunt' This 1 Co-Star After Her Death

Shannen Doherty MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

The US star, who appeared in three seasons of Charmed with her late friend, wrote a sweet message on Instagram over the weekend about a commitment Shannen made to her.

“It’s been one week and it feels like forever,” Holly wrote alongside a video montage of photos of Shannen.

“I spent all day looking for one particular picture and found just about every picture but that one,” Holly added. “Shannen promised to haunt me but I thought she’d be occupied with a few others at first. Alas I’m sure it will show up when and where I least expect it. My rock.”

Shannen’s publicist said in a statement shared with People that the actor had died earlier this month from stage 4 cancer.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie,” she said.

The Beverly Hills 90210 star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She went into remission in 2017, only for the cancer to return in 2020. Last year, she confirmed that the cancer had spread to both her brain and her bones.