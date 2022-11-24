Georgia Lockstone / HuffPost UK I might as well just let these before and after pictures do all the talking...

When it comes to my disposable income, it’s safe to say that I’ve not quite yet reached the level of adulting where I’ll prioritise sensible household purchases over doing a far more dopamine-inducing big fat ASOS order.

But after another weekly clean of our always dusty flat ended with me and my boyfriend yet again having to pick up fluff and hair from the bedroom carpet by hand, we made the executive decision to ditch our budget vacuum in favour of a more hi-tech model. And after much deliberation, we settled on the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner.

We went with Shark because, from the reviews we read, it looked like their cordless vacuums were highly-rated for picking up hair and fluff. The Stratos is the latest model and as much as I hate to admit it, it’s quite honestly the best thing in my life right now.

Best of all, it’s currently generously discounted for Black Friday – so you can get your mitts on one, too.

The transformation of my vile carpets



Yes – you’re not seeing things, it quite literally looks like my carpets have been professionally cleaned! Considering our old vacuum yielded just about as much suction as you’d expect from a toddler sucking air through a straw, it’s safe to say that the sheer power of the Stratos has been pretty mind-blowing.



Georgia Lockstone / HuffPost UK More before and after pics that leave me feeling very exposed...

In a bid to tackle the hairy bits on top of the carpet, I started with the Pet Hair Remover Tool, and put the vacuum on high-power mode. Immediately, it not only cleared the obvious bits of fluff, but also pulled up hair and dust that was clearly so deeply embedded in the carpet we hadn’t even known it was there.

And I’m absolutely disgusted to admit that — from just using the pet tool — the below image is what I was faced with after going over the whole room.

Georgia Lockstone / HuffPost UK BRB just gonna go and bleach my feet!

Next, I used the Multi-Surface Tool to just give the carpets an overall clean, and then converted the vacuum to handheld mode to tackle any dust build-up by the skirting boards and bedside tables. In just half an hour, the carpets looked brand new!

Aside from totally transforming my bedroom, it’s just an all-round great vacuum to have for around the home. It easily glides from carpets to hard floors, and I’ve even used it in handheld mode to tackle the sofa.

Also, I underestimated how much more time constantly having to move the cord out the way, or find a new plug socket, adds on to your vacuuming time. Now I’ve got a cordless model, I whip around my whole flat in almost half the time.

Or you can bag an even more heavily discounted model



Still not sure if you can justify the price? Don’t worry – although the Stratos is the latest model in Shark’s cordless vacuum range, the slightly older models still pack a powerful punch when it comes to tackling hair, dust, and dirt. And many of them have been discounted by as much as 50% for Black Friday!