Dangerous Sharks Could Be Coming To A Beach Near You

Dangerous sharks, such as the great hammerhead, could call our waters home within the next 30 years, as UK seas become warmer due to climate change.

A new study has claimed 10 shark species, normally found in warmer parts of the world, such as the Mediterranean sea and the coast of Africa, could be heading our way.

While many of the sharks listed are believed to be harmless to humans, there are some – including the great hammerhead, oceanic whitetips and shortfin mako – which have been known to attack humans. Gulp.