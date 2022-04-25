Sharon Osbourne Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne has said she was left looking like “a fucking Cyclops” after the initial results of a recent facelift.

The former X Factor judge underwent the five-and-a-half hour procedure last year, saying she looked “horrendous” at first.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Sharon said: “I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those fucking mummies that they wrap [with bandages].

“It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

Describing the original result, Sharon continued: “I’m telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be fucking joking.’ One eye was different to the other. I looked like a fucking Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’”

Sharon said her husband Ozzy Osbourne had a similar reaction, saying: “He said, ‘I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone.’”

However, she added that her face is “settling now” and she’s pleased with it.

Sharon with husband Ozzy in 2018 via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Sharon has been open about her cosmetic procedures in the past, undergoing numerous surgeries, including a previous facelift she had in 2019.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Sharon admitted she’d “probably” spent more than half a million pounds on surgery.

She explained she only has procedures for herself, rather than because of any pressure on women in Hollywood, adding: “Just look at pictures of me from 25 years ago. I was totally out of condition, 230lb in weight and a not very good-looking woman.

