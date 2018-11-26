Shawn Mendes has spoken out about the social media jibes at his expenses which suggest that he’s gay. Since his rise to fame in the last few years, there have been plenty of jokes and memes about Shawn, which have suggested that he’s secretly gay, and hiding his sexuality. Despite having clarified that he identifies as straight, Shawn notes in a new interview with Rolling Stone that the jokes have gone on, and that they have taken their toll on him, even though he acknowledges that his sexuality shouldn’t matter.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images Shawn Mendes

“I’d like to say I don’t care about it, but that’s not true”, he told the magazine on the subject of the “massive, massive thing for the last five years about me being gay”. He said: “In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to go be seen with someone — like a girl — in public, to prove to people that I’m not gay. Even though in my heart I know that it’s not a bad thing. “There’s still a piece of me that thinks that. And I hate that side of me.” Shawn also revealed he felt compelled to speak out to insist that he wasn’t gay in 2016, when he considered how damaging jokes about his sexuality could be if that were something he were struggling with. “I thought, ‘you fucking guys are so lucky I’m not actually gay and terrified of coming out,’ ” he continued. “That’s something that kills people. That’s how sensitive it is. “Do you like the songs? Do you like me? Who cares if I’m gay?”

Just gonna add this here for those people who say Shawn is gay. Here is a video of him from his Snapchat stories in 2016 opening up about his sexuality and I hope everyone stops now 😘 I love you my babe @ShawnMendes ❤ pic.twitter.com/5EkwhYUKqe — jeska (@biebsappeaI) June 21, 2018