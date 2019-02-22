NEWS

Sheffield Flypast: Man Finally Gets Tribute For The American Airmen Who Died Saving His Life In 1944

Tony Foulds was 8-years-old when he saw a B-17 of the US Air Force attempt to land in a field in Sheffield. The plane had taken enemy fire over Denmark and was attempting an emergency landing in a field where Foulds and his friends were playing. The pilots signalled to the children to leave the area, but ultimately Pilot Lieutenant John Kriegshauser made the choice to veer off into a wooded area to avoid hitting them. All ten crewmen died. Foulds has tended to a memorial to the men for years, but always wished they could be honoured with a flypast. A lucky encounter with BBC presenter Dan Walker, and with the help of the US and British pilots of RAF Lakenheath, made his dream come true.