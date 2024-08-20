Shiloh Jolie Granted Request To Legally Drop Brad Pitt's Last Name

Shiloh Jolie and Brad Pitt Getty

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie ― who formerly used the name Jolie-Pitt ― has been legally granted a name change, allowing her to leave behind her father’s last name.

On Monday, People magazine confirmed that Shiloh’s name change had been finalised, almost three months after she turned 18 and filed to drop the “Pitt” surname.

The Oscar winner has reportedly been estranged from Shiloh, and the five other children he shares with Angelina Jolie, for years now, amid a drawn-out divorce process that included allegations of domestic abuse.

In court filings detailed by The New York Times, Angelina accused Brad of physically and verbally assaulting both her and the children during a 2016 flight from France to California. In 2022, Brad’s lawyer Anne Kiley released a statement denying Angelina’s account.

The couple separated after the alleged 2016 incident, but were not declared legally single until 2019. A dispute over the former couple’s shared assets is ongoing, and the divorce has yet to be finalised.

Prior to being granted her name change, Shiloh Jolie faced some setbacks.

Her legal petition was delayed in July, after a judge postponed a hearing because of an incomplete background check.

Shiloh Jolie attends a Los Angeles film premiere in 2021. JC Olivera via Getty Images

California law requires anyone seeking a name change to undergo a background check to make sure they do not have a criminal record that would preclude them from the process.

After that box was checked, Shiloh was required to have an announcement declaring her intention to change her name published for one full month, in accordance with state statutes.

Upon fulfilling those steps, a judge was able to grant the request.

Shiloh’s decision to drop her father’s surname follows similar moves by her sisters Zahara Jolie and Vivienne Jolie.

Both have publicly removed Brad’s name from their own, but it’s unclear if they have taken legal steps to make that change.

In 2021, Us Weekly reported that Shiloh’s brother Maddox Jolie refuses to use his father’s last name, except in legal documents.

After Shiloh’s initial filing in May, a source close to Brad Pitt reportedly told People he was “aware and upset” about her request.