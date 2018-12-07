How I'm Tackling Loneliness Each Christmas (And Why It Landed Me An Invite To Harry And Meghan's Wedding)

HuffPost: HumanKind brings you an advent calendar of kindness, celebrating good deeds and the people doing them, in order to inspire and bring hope this festive season. Find out more about the series, and uncover new stories daily here.

I remember the moment when the first call came in, after we put out posters advertising our community Christmas lunch. It was really emotional. The lady calling had lost her husband earlier in the year and, although she had been invited along to spend Christmas Day with family, she just couldn’t face it on her own without her husband by her side.

Tessa Hince

Loneliness can be felt more acutely at Christmas. Knowing that any one of us could experience loneliness during any stage of life, my friends and I decided to arrange a Christmas Day party for people of all ages who otherwise would have spent the day alone. Each year since the first one in 2016, we hope to share the sense of family tradition and recreate those special memories that we have been so fortunate to have experienced over the years. And we would love to support other people in their communities to do the same.

Tessa Hince

At first, we were nervous about how the community would react to such an event, and also if there was a need in our area. We started by creating some posters and displaying these in our local shops and newspapers. We couldn’t decide whether we needed a venue until we knew the numbers of people coming, it was very much a case of chicken and egg. We also found out that our local care home doesn’t provide anything for their residents on Christmas Day, so we opened up our doors to those older folk wanting to celebrate and have a traditional Christmas lunch. I had calls from young parents where they had split with their partner and it wasn’t their turn this year to have the children, a 99-year-old lady who used to spend it with family in London but wasn’t able to travel that year, and a gentleman that hadn’t celebrated Christmas for 37 years since his dad passed away. [Read more: HuffPost’s kindness advent calendar will inspire you this Christmas – actor Michael Sheen explains why it’s so important] It makes me feel very proud to say that the first Shipston Community Christmas was supported by our wonderful community in their hundreds. We were flooded with donations of Christmas trees and decorations, festive food, raffle prizes, gifts and drinks in the days leading up to 25 December. Last year a total of 75 people joined us for a traditional three-course turkey dinner with all the trimmings. We had a raffle to raise money for a local charity and even laid on volunteer carol singers. The High Sherriff of Warwickshire came to visit, along with the town brass band and we even had a visit from Father Christmas.

Tessa Hince