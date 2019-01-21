After nearly seven years away, everyone’s favourite hangover show ‘Shipwrecked’ is returning to our screens, with bosses now revealing the opening line-up. A new crop of castaways will be doing battle as two rival tribes when the new series launches in a new primetime slot on E4 next week.

Channel 4 The opening line-up for the new series of 'Shipwrecked'

As in the previous ‘Battle Of The Island’ series, each episode will see new arrivals land ashore and spend 24 hours with each tribe. The Tigers and Sharks must then do whatever it takes for the newbie to choose to stay with their tribe, culminating in them making their decision The aim of the game is for each island to build the biggest tribe possible, with the winners bagging a £50,000 cash prize – but with the rules of the game changing at any time, anything could happen. Ahead of the first episode, here’s an introduction to the first nine islanders... Emma

Channel 4

Age: 21 Location: Rutland Occupation: Publishing and English graduate My Shipwrecked experience: Emotional My personality: Opinionated, unapologetic, funny Celebrity most like to be stranded with: Dwight Schrute Celebrity least like to be stranded with: Donald Trump She says: “I didn’t need to talk about it as much as I thought I would! Everyone was so in tune. There was no need to have big political debate as everyone was on the same page, which was nice.” Harry

Channel 4

Age: 26 Location: London and the world Occupation: Model My Shipwrecked experience: Unbelievable My personality: Enigmatic, fun and ruthless Celebrity most like to be stranded with: Da Vinci He says: “I wouldn’t say modelling is a claim to fame but I have had a pretty successful career for the last ten years, mixing in the right fame circles. Modelling has its ups and downs and I am dealing with the cards I was dealt with.” Liv

Channel 4

Age: 19 Location: Manchester Occupation: Waitress My Shipwrecked experience: Mad My personality: Kind hearted, attitude problem and funny Celebrity most like to be stranded with: Cardi B Celebrity least like to be stranded with: Chanelle McCleary She says: “I am different. I am from a council estate and I have never done anything like this before. I am a very strong person, I know who I am and what I am about. If I want something I will get it. They probably thought ‘here’s a young girl, she is 19, she can hold her own and so let’s throw her on the island and see what happens!’” Tom

Channel 4

Age: 20 Location: Devon Occupation: Studying industrial design at Loughborough University and training for the Marines My Shipwrecked experience: Interesting My personality: Stubborn, honest and loyal Celebrity most like to be stranded with: Robert Downey Jr Celebrity least like to be stranded with: Katie Hopkins He says: “Yeah I have done loads of outdoor stuff and I have spent a month in Borneo. It was a lot tamer on Shipwrecked. But there was a nice atmosphere, I had fun and I settled in well after the first day.” Big T (Tula)

Channel 4

Age: 26 Location: London Occupation: Part-time wig maker My Shipwrecked experience: Life changing My personality: Caring, entertaining, competitive Celebrity most like to be stranded with: Gemma Collins. Celebrity least like to be stranded with: Kim Kardashian She says: “I cooked for everyone, I looked after everyone and I was the caring one. I didn’t think I had a maternal instinct and so there you go!” Kalia

Channel 4

Age: 20 Location: Bedfordshire Occupation: Model/work in a Chinese takeaway My Shipwrecked experience: Life changing My personality: Stubborn, honest, dry humour Celebrity most like to be stranded with: Kanye West Celebrity least like to be stranded with: Piers Morgan She says: “At the beginning it was very tough for me. I didn’t like to lick their ar*e and I wanted to go at my own pace. If you start talking to everyone, it exposes you to getting hurt.” Kush

Channel 4

Age: 26 Location: London Occupation: Recruitment manager My Shipwrecked experience: Divine My personality: Eclectic, outgoing and energising Celebrity most like to be stranded with: Olly Alexander from Years & Years Celebrity least like to be stranded with: Any footballer. He says: “I am a bit quirky, different and crazy. I am quite opinionated but in a good way. I am also open-minded and I do think you need to be when you go in an environment like that.” Hollie

Channel 4

Age: 24 Location: Bromley Occupation: Social media influencer My Shipwrecked experience: Incredible My personality: Caring, kind and outgoing Celebrity most like to be stranded with: I am not fussed about celebrities. I would rather be with my friends! Celebrity least like to be stranded with: Anyone who moans She says: “I was the person who people came to talk to if they felt down and I looked after everything in the camp.” Chris

Channel 4