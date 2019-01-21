After nearly seven years away, everyone’s favourite hangover show ‘Shipwrecked’ is returning to our screens, with bosses now revealing the opening line-up.
A new crop of castaways will be doing battle as two rival tribes when the new series launches in a new primetime slot on E4 next week.
As in the previous ‘Battle Of The Island’ series, each episode will see new arrivals land ashore and spend 24 hours with each tribe. The Tigers and Sharks must then do whatever it takes for the newbie to choose to stay with their tribe, culminating in them making their decision
The aim of the game is for each island to build the biggest tribe possible, with the winners bagging a £50,000 cash prize – but with the rules of the game changing at any time, anything could happen.
Ahead of the first episode, here’s an introduction to the first nine islanders...
Emma
Age: 21
Location: Rutland
Occupation: Publishing and English graduate
My Shipwrecked experience: Emotional
My personality: Opinionated, unapologetic, funny
Celebrity most like to be stranded with: Dwight Schrute
Celebrity least like to be stranded with: Donald Trump
She says: “I didn’t need to talk about it as much as I thought I would! Everyone was so in tune. There was no need to have big political debate as everyone was on the same page, which was nice.”
Harry
Age: 26
Location: London and the world
Occupation: Model
My Shipwrecked experience: Unbelievable
My personality: Enigmatic, fun and ruthless
Celebrity most like to be stranded with: Da Vinci
He says: “I wouldn’t say modelling is a claim to fame but I have had a pretty successful career for the last ten years, mixing in the right fame circles. Modelling has its ups and downs and I am dealing with the cards I was dealt with.”
Liv
Age: 19
Location: Manchester
Occupation: Waitress
My Shipwrecked experience: Mad
My personality: Kind hearted, attitude problem and funny
Celebrity most like to be stranded with: Cardi B
Celebrity least like to be stranded with: Chanelle McCleary
She says: “I am different. I am from a council estate and I have never done anything like this before. I am a very strong person, I know who I am and what I am about. If I want something I will get it. They probably thought ‘here’s a young girl, she is 19, she can hold her own and so let’s throw her on the island and see what happens!’”
Tom
Age: 20
Location: Devon
Occupation: Studying industrial design at Loughborough University and training for the Marines
My Shipwrecked experience: Interesting
My personality: Stubborn, honest and loyal
Celebrity most like to be stranded with: Robert Downey Jr
Celebrity least like to be stranded with: Katie Hopkins
He says: “Yeah I have done loads of outdoor stuff and I have spent a month in Borneo. It was a lot tamer on Shipwrecked. But there was a nice atmosphere, I had fun and I settled in well after the first day.”
Big T (Tula)
Age: 26
Location: London
Occupation: Part-time wig maker
My Shipwrecked experience: Life changing
My personality: Caring, entertaining, competitive
Celebrity most like to be stranded with: Gemma Collins.
Celebrity least like to be stranded with: Kim Kardashian
She says: “I cooked for everyone, I looked after everyone and I was the caring one. I didn’t think I had a maternal instinct and so there you go!”
Kalia
Age: 20
Location: Bedfordshire
Occupation: Model/work in a Chinese takeaway
My Shipwrecked experience: Life changing
My personality: Stubborn, honest, dry humour
Celebrity most like to be stranded with: Kanye West
Celebrity least like to be stranded with: Piers Morgan
She says: “At the beginning it was very tough for me. I didn’t like to lick their ar*e and I wanted to go at my own pace. If you start talking to everyone, it exposes you to getting hurt.”
Kush
Age: 26
Location: London
Occupation: Recruitment manager
My Shipwrecked experience: Divine
My personality: Eclectic, outgoing and energising
Celebrity most like to be stranded with: Olly Alexander from Years & Years
Celebrity least like to be stranded with: Any footballer.
He says: “I am a bit quirky, different and crazy. I am quite opinionated but in a good way. I am also open-minded and I do think you need to be when you go in an environment like that.”
Hollie
Age: 24
Location: Bromley
Occupation: Social media influencer
My Shipwrecked experience: Incredible
My personality: Caring, kind and outgoing
Celebrity most like to be stranded with: I am not fussed about celebrities. I would rather be with my friends!
Celebrity least like to be stranded with: Anyone who moans
She says: “I was the person who people came to talk to if they felt down and I looked after everything in the camp.”
Chris
Age: 24
Location: London
Occupation: CEO of Strawberries and Creem Events
My Shipwrecked experience: Savage
My personality: Caring, understanding and fun
Celebrity most like to be stranded with: Morgan Freeman
Celebrity least like to be stranded with: Katie Hopkins
He says: ”Being on the Shipwrecked island was amazing therapy. My mum died four months before I went and while I was out there, I felt I was so close to her. It did help my grieving process.”
‘Shipwrecked’ begins on Monday 28 January at 9pm on E4.