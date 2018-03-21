A pilot is to be charged with manslaughter over the Shoreham Airshow disaster, in which 11 people died, prosecutors have said. Andrew Hill, 53, of Standon in Hertfordshire, will be charged with manslaughter by gross negligence and endangering an aircraft under air navigation laws, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has announced. A total of 11 men died when a Hawker Hunter aircraft crashed at the Shoreham Airshow in West Sussex on August 22, 2015.

PA Archive/PA Images Floral tributes left at the scene of the crash

All those killed were either in vehicles on the road or watching the display. Hill was seriously injured in the crash, after being thrown from the plane, but survived. In November, police submitted a file to the CPS to consider whether to charge him over the incident.

PA Archive/PA Images The scene of the crash