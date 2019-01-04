LIFESTYLE

Should The UK Have A Tax On Meat?

Green party MP, Caroline Lucas, is urging the government to rethink the level in which the UK eat meat. The average amount of meat eaten per person in the UK is almost double the world average. If you convert it into an average daily consumption, it comes out at 226g of meat per day for the UK. Research, published in the journal Nature, describes the food system as 'a major driver of climate change', and analyses different options of reducing its impact - including shifting towards a more plant-based diet, flexitarian diet.

