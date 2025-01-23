11 TV Shows People Swore They'd Never Watch, But Are Now Addicted To

Minah from The Traitors BBC

I’m a Claudia Winkleman fan. I’m a lover of gossip and psychological chaos. So why did it take until this year for me to get into The Traitors?

All I can say is that I’m not alone ― season three saw millions of new viewers finally tune in to the hit TV show.

I think part of the reason was that I couldn’t face a super-fan of the show again if I watched it and realised I didn’t like it. Weirdly, their level of enthusiasm made me feel pressured to love the show, which ironically put me off it.

I was wrong, but again, I’m not the only one. In a recent post shared to Reddit’s r/BritishTV, site user u/DonkeyOT65 asked forum members which shows they refused to watch at first, but are now hooked on.

Here are some of the replies...

1) “Gogglebox. I hate the idea of it... but there’s something about it that draws you in.”

u/redunculuspanda added: “I was fairly late to Googlebox. [I thought], ‘Not watching that sh**.’ I only started watching it after some tenuous connection to some of the people in it. Got hooked immediately.

“If you want to keep up with pop culture but don’t have time to watch TV it’s great.”

2) “My wife started watching The Great British Bake-Off this year.”

“I had always thought of any sort of competition TV as the lowest common denominator, but I caught some of it and long story short we ripped through all of them in a month or so.”

“Spent years fighting against it, watched it, loved it, hated myself and still watch it.”

u/DontAskAboutMax added: “I’ll die on the hill that Benidorm is a fantastic show. Not high art, but very well written with compelling, multi-dimensional characters.”

4) “Downton Abbey. Oh how wrong I was.”

u/Bopeepsheep weighed in: “I bounced off it a couple of times, then boom! Binged five seasons in a month ― it’s very good TV to watch when knitting a jumper or similar!”

5) “Squid Game. I thought, ‘that looks silly, I’m not watching it.’”

“Then I thought, ‘Okay, I’m curious about the red light, green light game...’. Now I’m hooked. Every game was so tense.”

6) “Schitt’s Creek. I was like, ‘A weak joke for a title, starring that bloke from American Pie and the woman from Home Alone and Beetlejuice? That’s going to be crap, isn’t it?’”

“Not a snowball’s chance in hell that I’ll one day end up on my fifth or sixth rewatch of the entire thing, with it having become one of my favourite shows...”

7) “Married at First Sight. Every f*cking time.”

u/WotanMjolnir added: “Same here ― my wife was watching it, and I was sat next to her playing games on my laptop.

“I gradually found myself looking up more often, my wife noticed, and the conversation went: ‘You hate this sort of thing ― are you actually enjoying it?’ ‘I am, and I hate myself for it.’ I’ve been hooked ever since.”

8) “The Masked Singer.” “I hate everything about it, but the moment I catch a glimpse of the TV when I’m at my Nan’s house, I can’t help but become the chief detective.”

9) “Bluey. I put it on for my son to watch one day and already I’m hooked on it.”

10) “Call The blooming Midwife. It has me!”

11) “The Traitors season one did it for me.” “I caught a bit of it whilst channel flicking and stopped to make fun of it ― I was captivated.”

Commenter u/given2fly_ wrote: “I don’t like reality shows so I dn’t bother with it. But then EVERYONE was talking about it, and the media was gushing about how fresh and interesting it was. So my wife and I watched the whole series in a few days ― we were hooked.”