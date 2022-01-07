Sidney Poitier, Oscar-Winning Actor, Dies Aged 94

Sidney Poitier pictured in 2014 Mark Sullivan via Getty Images

Oscar-winning star Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94.

The actor, director and activist was the first Black and Bahamian man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1963 for his role in Lilies of the Field.

He was also known for appearing films including Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner, In the Heat Of The Night.

News of Sidney’s death was announced by the Bahamas’ minister of foreign affairs Fred Mitchell on Friday (via BBC News).

No further details about his death were immediately available.