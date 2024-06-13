Sienna Miller Opens Up About Falling In Love With Her Boyfriend, Despite Their 14-Year Age Gap

Oli Green and Sienna Miller attending the 2022 French Open Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Sienna Miller was more than surprised by the speed at which she fell head over heels for her boyfriend, fellow actor Oli Green.

“I didn’t expect to take it seriously and then quite quickly, I fell in love,” the Burnt actor said in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “I wasn’t like, ‘I’m gonna get a younger boyfriend.’ It was more, ‘F***! Why are you young? That’s so annoying.’”

The pair started dating in 2021 after meeting at a Halloween party. They welcomed their first child together in January. Sienna also shares a daughter with ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge.

Although she hadn’t been aiming to date someone younger on purpose, Sienna praised Oli, who is 14 years her junior, as “very wise” and “well-adjusted,” which she credits to the mindset of his generation.

“There is a difference in the way that generation of men respect women. ... They have grown up with a slightly more level playing field,” she said. “I see it in his female friends as well as in the men.”

Back in December, the American Sniper star got candid about the criticism she’s endured as a result of her relationship.

“Me being the older woman in a partnership with a younger person, or being pregnant over 40 ― and that that’s ‘irresponsible’ and ‘the poor child’ ― it’s such double standards, and I think it’s so unquestioned in people’s minds,” Sienna said on Vogue’s podcast.

She added: “It’s absurd. I just find that judgment, it’s so one-sided, and it’s so sad.”