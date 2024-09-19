The Inbetweeners Star Simon Bird Sets The Record Straight After Fresh Reunion Speculation

The Inbetweeners stars (L-R) Joe Thomas, Simon Bird, Blake Harrison and James Buckley Channel 4

Fans hoping for more from The Inbetweeners were given a ray of hope last month, when Joe Thomas addressed the idea of a potential reunion.

Speaking on the Always Be Comedy podcast, Joe – who played hapless Simon Cooper – explained that if a possible reboot came up, he and his co-stars would all want to do it.

Advertisement

“I would always work with them again, because I genuinely, honestly love them,” he explained, noting that ideas have already been floated in the past about a potential third film.

As you’d expect, the media was quick to pick up on the idea of an Inbetweeners reunion, but Joe’s co-star Simon Bird has now made it clear it’s not going to happen.

Simon Bird pictured in 2015 via Associated Press

“I’m afraid to be the one pouring cold water on this but it’s not happening,” he told the Daily Mail. “I can tell you emphatically that there are no prospects of a reunion.”

Advertisement

While the Friday Night Dinner actor agreed with his former co-star the cast “would be happy to” come together again, he quickly added: “It’s not up to us, it’s up to the writers, and I know they’re both very busy these days.

“It’s not more likely to happen now than it was ten years ago I’m afraid.”

Meanwhile, James Buckley made headlines back in 2022 when he claimed there is “not enough money in the world” for him to reprise his role as Jay – but possibly not for the reason you might be thinking.