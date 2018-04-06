‘Teletubbies’ Actor Simon Shelton Died Due To ‘Alcohol Consumption And Hypothermia’, Inquest Rules

Simon was found dead in January and the cause of death was unclear at the time.

‘Teletubbies’ actor Simon Shelton ’s cause of death has been revealed, with an inquest hearing that he died of hypothermia, after drinking a significant amount of alcohol.

The verdict, from coroner Anita Bhardwaj, was published on Friday (6 April) morning.

Bhardwaj wrote (via Sky News) that Simon, whose legal name, was Simon Barnes, “was 52 with a medical history of alcohol dependence”.

“On 17 January at 7.15am, Simon was found deceased at the Port of Liverpool Building in a well between the building and street,” she continued. “Toxicological analysis found a high concentration of alcohol.

“The temperature on the day was three degrees and it is more likely than not the combination of the alcohol consumed and the temperature caused his death.”

Simon played Tinky Winky in the popular children’s TV show from 1997 to 2001.

He was also the brother-in-law of ‘Poldark’ actor Robert Daws and the uncle of ‘The Inbetweeners’ actress Emily Atack.