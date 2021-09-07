Simone Biles Decimates Critics Who Called Her A 'Quitter'

Simone Biles has the perfect retort ready for anyone who calls her a “quitter”: She can’t hear you over her seven Olympic medals.

The Olympic great took to Instagram over the weekend to reflect on the month that’s passed since the Tokyo Olympics. She also snuck in a few words for her critics.

Advertisement

“Definitely not the way I planned the olympics going but I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” Biles captioned the post, alongside a photo of her two medals from the Tokyo Games. “I’m proud of myself and the career I’ve had thus far. this olympics doesn’t erase the past accomplishments I’ve achieved nor does it define who I am as an athlete.”

“I’ve pushed through so much the past couple years, the word quitter is not in my vocabulary,” the gymnast continued. “For some of you that may be how you define me but keep talking because I can’t hear you over my 7 olympic medals which tied me for the most decorated gymnast EVER as well as most decorated american gymnast.”

Biles’ caption garnered a lot of praise in the comments.

“‘Haters, keep talking I can’t hear you over my 7 Olympic medals,’” one supporter wrote. “Best line ever. The queen has spoken.”

Advertisement

Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis responded to Biles’ post with a simple but effective “Woooooooohoooooo!!!!!!!!” and several heart emojis, while fellow U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles wrote, “Preach! Say it louder for the people in the back.”

Biles faced waves of both backlash and support following her decision to withdraw from the team’s all-around final in Japan, citing mental health concerns and a disorienting issue that gymnasts sometimes experience known as the “twisties.”

She subsequently pulled out of four individual finals before making a comeback and securing bronze on the balance beam. The win tied Biles with Shannon Miller for the most medals won by an American gymnast.