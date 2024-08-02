Simone Biles Trolls Her ‘Haters’ With An Iconic Necklace After Her 6th Gold Medal Win

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Simone Biles isn’t going to let her critics make her feel baaaa-d.

So to celebrate, Biles decided to sport a little bling with a pretty loaded message: a necklace with a bedazzled silver goat pendant.

Simone Biles celebrates with her GOAT necklace after winning the gold medal during the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals Thursday. via Associated Press

Ya know, just to remind everyone that she is the G.O.A.T., the greatest of all time.

Biles showing off her necklace yet again. via Associated Press

When a reporter asked the athlete about her necklace after the event, Biles noted that many of her fans regularly call her “the goat.”

“So I thought it would be really special if I got one made — and the haters hate it, so I love that even more,” Biles said.

Biles then explained that she also has a stuffed goat toy in her room in the Olympic village.

“Just to get a reminder that you can go out there, you can do it, you’ve done it before. So, let’s go,” she said.

Biles with her sixth gold medal, and goat necklace, at the medal ceremony Thursday. Tom Weller/VOIGT via Getty Images

In 2021, Biles received unfair criticism when she pulled out of the Tokyo Games over “mental health” concerns and because she got a case of “the twisties,” a condition in which athletes temporarily lose their sense of spatial awareness while midair. At the time, some conservatives — including now-vice presidential nominee JD Vance — attempted to spin Biles’ need for self-care into a “culture war” talking point. The “Hillbilly Elegy” author criticised those who supported or resonated with Biles’ decision by calling them “weird” for turning “a very tragic moment” into “this act of heroism.”

“And I think it reflects pretty poorly on our sort of therapeutic society that we try to praise people not for moments of strength, not for moments of heroism, but for their weakest moments,” Vance added.

Mykayla Skinner and Biles at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Patrick Smith via Getty Images

Biles has also been engaged in some online drama with her former teammate MyKayla Skinner before and during the Paris Olympics. Last month, Skinner gave a unflattering review of this year’s women’s gymnastics team by criticising their “work ethic.”

“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t what it used to be,” she said in a since-deleted YouTube video, portions of which can be found here.

Days later, Biles seemingly responded to Skinner’s negative take on this year’s Team USA.