US gymnast Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics announced on Monday.

Biles, who dropped out of the team competition, all-around final and the other three individual events amid mental health concerns and bouts of disorientation while performing, will be joined on Tuesday by teammate and all-around gold medalist successor Sunisa Lee.

Lee’s entry into the event was previously assumed, but Biles’ participation had been uncertain.