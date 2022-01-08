Sinéad O'Connor Andrew Chin via Getty Images

Sinéad O’Connor has announced that her 17-year-old son Shane has died.

The singer shared the tragic news in the early hours of Saturday morning, two days after the teenager – whose father is Irish folk musician Dónal Lunny – was reported as missing.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” she wrote.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

In a subsequent tweet, Sinéad again described Shane as the “light of my life”.

“You will always be my light,” she said. “We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”

The Irish police force An Garda Síochána had been appealing for information after Shane went missing from an area in Dublin, Ireland on 6 January.

A spokesperson has since confirmed to the Irish Examiner: “Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7 January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter. No further action is required and no further information is available at this time.”

