Sinéad O’Connor has announced that her 17-year-old son Shane has died.
The singer shared the tragic news in the early hours of Saturday morning, two days after the teenager – whose father is Irish folk musician Dónal Lunny – was reported as missing.
“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” she wrote.
“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”
In a subsequent tweet, Sinéad again described Shane as the “light of my life”.
“You will always be my light,” she said. “We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”
The Irish police force An Garda Síochána had been appealing for information after Shane went missing from an area in Dublin, Ireland on 6 January.
A spokesperson has since confirmed to the Irish Examiner: “Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7 January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down.
“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter. No further action is required and no further information is available at this time.”
Help and support:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
- CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.