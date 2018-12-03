NEWS

Sir David Attenborough Urges Leaders To Tackle Climate Change

World famous broadcaster and environmentalist Sir David Attenborough took to the stage at the COP24 conference in Poland to deliver the People’s Seat Address. He addressed leaders directly, urging them to take charge, as scientists warn of increasingly dire outcomes if they fail to get climate change under control. The COP24 conference runs for two weeks, and world leaders will try to revive the 2015 Paris climate accord to keep global warming between 1.5 and two degrees Celsius this century.