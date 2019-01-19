Labour Must Not Rule Out Second EU Referendum, Shadow Brexit Secretary Says

Labour must keep open the option of a second EU referendum, shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer has said. Following the defeat of Theresa May’s Brexit deal, he said the choice lay between instructing the Government to negotiate a close economic relationship with the EU based on a customs union, and a second referendum. Speaking at the Fabian Society’s new year conference in London, he said that with time running out before before March 29, it now appeared “inevitable” the Government would have to apply for an extension to the Article 50 withdrawal process. He drew the loudest cheer, however, when he said Labour stood by the commitment made at the party conference last year in Liverpool that if it was unable to force a general election all options must remain on the table – including another referendum.

We are delighted to welcome shadow Brexit secretary @Keir_Starmer to the FEPS-Fabian New Year Conference #FEPSFAB19 pic.twitter.com/4RgFvRds7U — The Fabian Society (@thefabians) January 19, 2019

“That is a very important commitment. It’s a commitment to you, our members and our movement. And it is one we will keep,” he said. “As I set out in Liverpool, a public vote has to be an option for Labour. After all, deeply embedded in our values are internationalism, collaboration and cooperation with our European partners.” Starmer again made clear that he believed that in the event of a second referendum, the option of remaining in the EU must be on the ballot paper. “I don’t think it is any secret I firmly believe there should be a Remain option – and there has to be a genuine Leave option,” he said. He said that with the raft of legislation that still needed to get through Parliament before Brexit, it was difficult to see how an extension to Article 50 could be avoided. “It seems inevitable to me that the Government will have to apply for an extension of Article 50,” he said.

