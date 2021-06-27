Solinger announced on social media in May that he had been admitted to hospital with liver failure and that the “prognosis is not so good”.

“As with most musicians I do not have health insurance and it’s very difficult to get proper care without it,” he added.

The musician launched an online fundraising campaign to pay for his medical bills, which had raised more than 16,000 US dollars (£11,500).

Formed in 1986 in New Jersey, Skid Row achieved commercial success in the late 80s and early 90s with their first two albums – Skid Row (1989) and Slave To The Grind (1991).

The band, whose hits include Youth Gone Wild and Wasted Time, had sold around 20 million albums globally by the end of 1996.

Solinger joined Skid Row in 1999, replacing Sebastian Bach on vocals, and remained in the band until 2015 when he was replaced by former TNT singer Tony Harnell.