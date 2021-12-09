America's Got Talent Singer Skilyr Hicks Has Died, Aged 23

Skilyr Hicks, who as a 14-year-old sang her way into the hearts of all four judges in a moving America’s Got Talent audition, has died, her mother told TMZ. She was 23.

Hicks’ body was found at a friend’s home in Liberty, South Carolina, on Monday, the outlet reported. Chief Deputy Chad Brooks of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a drug overdose was suspected as the cause, although the county coroner told HuffPost that an investigation into Hicks’ death is ongoing.

“She will live on through her music,” Hicks’ mother, Jodi, said.

In a Facebook post, the singer’s sister, Breelyn Hicks, lauded Skilyr’s “ability to create music that inspired thousands of people,” per Deadline. “She had so much life left to live,” Breelyn wrote.

The former contestant had experienced substance abuse and mental health issues, her mother said.

In 2013, an initially flustered Hicks gave a performance on AGT with an original song dedicated to her deceased father, who she said “made bad decisions.”

“It’s a message that came too late for my dad, but I know if he could see me now, he’d be really proud of me,” she said.