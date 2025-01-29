Here's How To Tell Regular Skin Picking From A More Serious Condition

Nsey Benajah via Unsplash Closeup of skin on hand

It’s gross, but I’ll admit that I regularly pick at hangnails and overgrown cuticles when I’m feeling stressed or anxious.

Reassuringly, the NHS says I’m not alone ― their site says that lots of us indulge in the not-so-pretty habit when we’re feeling worried.

But sometimes, the nervous ritual can belie a condition called dermatillomania, which is an unhealthy obsession with picking your skin.

Sometimes, dermatillomania (also known as skin-picking disorder) can be related to obsessive-compulsive disorder and may lead to infection, scarring, and distress, the Cleveland Clinic says.

So how can you tell when your relationship with the activity is unhealthy?

The NHS has five signs

According to the health service,not everyone with a skin-picking disorder uses their nails for the job.

Some people opt for tweezers, teeth, pins, and scissors, they say.

You may have a skin-picking disorder if you:

cannot stop picking your skin

cause cuts, bleeding or bruising by picking your skin

pick moles, freckles, spots or scars to try to “smooth” or “perfect” them

do not always realise you’re picking your skin

pick your skin when you feel anxious or stressed.

The Cleveland Clinic points out that just over half (55%) of people with the condition are women.

It can happen either deliberately or unconsciously, without the person paying much attention to the habit.

Genetics and stress may play a part in developing the condition, which 2% of us experience at any given time and which up to 5.4% of us might develop at some point over our lifetime.

When should I see a GP about the condition?

If you can’t stop picking your skin, if your skin is becoming damaged by the habit, and/or if your skin-picking causes you distress or interrupts your day-to-day living, it’s time to see a doctor.

If they think you need it, your GP may refer you to a specialist or give you some medication.

Help and support: