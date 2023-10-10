Sky News Cuts From Warzone In Jerusalem To Announce Holly Willoughby's Resignation

Sky News has prompted anger as the broadcaster broke news of Holly Willoughby’s resignation from This Morning while broadcasting live from Jerusalem.
Presenter Mark Austin was delivering updates from the warzone on Tuesday when the British television host took to social media to announce she was quitting the daytime show.
The coverage of the Israeli-Hamas conflict was interrupted as the death toll reached more than 1,000.
Sky posted the clip of Willoughby’s exit on social media – with many re-posting the video and criticising the handling of the story.
Austin told viewers: “Let’s get some news away from here now and it is breaking news.
“The presenter Holly Willoughby has told ITV that she will not return to host This Morning.”
He continued: “She has not returned to the show since a man was charged last week with an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.”
Sky News reporter Shamaan Freeman-Powell then continued with the story from the London studio.
The criticism soon became mockery.
The 42-year-old revealed she was standing down in the aftermath of a man being charged over an alleged plot to kidnap her last week.
She wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.
“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.
“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.”
She continued: “Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers’. It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.
“I will miss you all so much.”